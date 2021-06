Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kevin Durant went to a baseball game and become a meme.

Again.

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Dylan Bundy, feeling the heat against the Yankees in New York, puked while on the mound. Sitting in the front row, Durant looked simultaneously horrified and amused: