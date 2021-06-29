Trail Blazers’ Zach Collins undergoes yet another ankle surgery

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Trail Blazers big Zach Collins – shortly after returning from a 63-game absence due to a shoulder injury last season – hurt his ankle and underwent surgery in September.

Then, he underwent another ankle surgery in December.

Now, Collins – after missing the entire season – has undergone his third ankle surgery in the last 10 months.

Trail Blazers release:

Portland Trail Blazers forward/center Zach Collins underwent a second revision surgery today to repair a left medial malleolus stress fracture, it was announced by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey. The procedure was performed by Dr. Martin J. O’Malley at the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) In New York. Collins underwent previous ankle surgeries on September 1, 2020, and December 30, 2020. Collins is out indefinitely. His status will be updated accordingly.

Collins will be a free agent this summer. Portland can make him restricted by extending a $7,031,451 qualifying offer.

Now, it’s less certain Trail Blazers will do that.

The 23-year-old Collins showed flashes of offensive skill and defensive versatility. But injuries have derailed his development and raised doubt about his ability to stay healthy going forward.