Report: Kevon Looney exercising $5,178,572 player option with Warriors

By Dan FeldmanJun 29, 2021, 3:41 PM EDT
Warriors center Kevon Looney
Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images
0 Comments

The Warriors re-signed Kevon Looney for nearly $15 million over three years in 2019.

But he just hasn’t stayed healthy.

So, he’s exercising his $5,178,572 player option.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Golden State‘s luxury tax projects to be about $162 million next season.

And that’s without re-signing Kelly Oubre, signing-and-trading him or using the mid-level exception.

Warriors owners Joe Lacob and Peter Guber will decide how much they’re willing to spend. Looney can contribute.

But it wouldn’t be surprising to see Golden State trim salary before the tax is assessed on the final day of the regular season – potentially by unloading Looney.

More on the Warriors

Chicago Bulls v Golden State Warriors
Report: Warriors may package No. 7 pick, Wiseman in trade. For Siakam?
Kevin Durant and Warriors coach Steve Kerr
Steve Kerr: Kevin Durant ‘more gifted’ than Michael Jordan
Kevin Durant after Milwaukee Bucks v Brooklyn Nets - Game Seven
Kevin Durant and Scottie Pippen beef over team basketball