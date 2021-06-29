Report: Kevon Looney exercising $5,178,572 player option with Warriors

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Warriors re-signed Kevon Looney for nearly $15 million over three years in 2019.

But he just hasn’t stayed healthy.

So, he’s exercising his $5,178,572 player option.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Kevon Looney is exercising his $5.1M option to return to the Golden State Warriors next season, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2021

Golden State‘s luxury tax projects to be about $162 million next season.

And that’s without re-signing Kelly Oubre, signing-and-trading him or using the mid-level exception.

Warriors owners Joe Lacob and Peter Guber will decide how much they’re willing to spend. Looney can contribute.

But it wouldn’t be surprising to see Golden State trim salary before the tax is assessed on the final day of the regular season – potentially by unloading Looney.