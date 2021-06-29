Hawks Trae Young out for Game 4 with bone bruise on foot

By Kurt HelinJun 29, 2021, 8:03 PM EDT
0 Comments

Trae Young — who suffered a bone bruise in his right foot in a freak accident stepping on a referee’s foot in Game 3 — is now out for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Bucks Tuesday night. The team made the announcement prior to tip-off.

Young had been undergoing treatment for the past 48 hours, but reportedly has limited movement and the pain from the injury was too much to play through.

It was an unfortunate and fluke injury. During the third quarter of Game 3, Young stepped back to plant and start running up court, in doing so put his foot just out of bounds, and his foot landed on top of a referee’s. Young’s ankle rolled and he went to the ground, then soon left the game. While Young returned in the fourth quarter, he was a shell of himself. The Bucks went on to win the game and take a 2-1 series lead.

This is a massive blow to the Hawks’ chances — Atlanta’s offense is 17.8 points per 100 possessions worse this series when Young sits, and they score less than a point per possession on offense without him. Atlanta lacks secondary shot creators. While Bogdan Bogdanovic was brought in to help fill that role, he is playing through a knee injury that limits his movement. More will fall on the shoulders of John Collins, Kevin Huerter, and Danilo Gallinari, but none of them are true playmakers.

