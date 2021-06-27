Report: Trail Blazers agree to five-year contract with Chauncey Billups

By Dan FeldmanJun 27, 2021, 11:17 PM EDT
Chauncey Billups
Jon Lopez/NBAE via Getty Images
The Trail Blazers were set on hiring Chauncey Billups as coach.

Even after significant backlash emerged to the decision.

Even after word leaked Damian Lillard could leave Portland due to that blowback.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

In 1997, a woman accused Billups – then a Celtics rookie – of rape. He denied it and was never charged criminally. He later settled a civil suit.

It’s difficult to handle now.

Trail Blazers president Neil Olshey and Billups will have an opportunity to explain themselves at a news conference Tuesday.

Billups had a successful playing career, showing many traits of a good head coach (leadership, basketball intelligence, ability to relate to the whole roster). He worked as a Clippers assistant this season and seemed like a logical candidate for promotion.

But, fairly or not, he’s beginning his head-coaching career under a cloud.

