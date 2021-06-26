Suns’ Cameron Payne, Clippers’ Marcus Morris both to play in Game 4

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LOS ANGELES — It’s Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals, if you can come close to playing, you take the court.

The Suns’ Cameron Payne (ankle) and the Clippers’ Marcus Morris (knee) both will be available for Game 4 Saturday, their respective coaches said before the game.

Payne tweaked his ankle in Game 3 and didn’t play in the second half, and the Suns missed his change-of-pace speed off the bench. He took part in shootaround on Saturday and will be good to go in Game 4, Monty Williams said.

Williams added that Abdel Nader — who has been out with a sore knee — has been cleared to play in Game 4 and added: “I expect him to play well.”

Morris has not missed a game this series but has been hobbled from the start.

“He said he feels good,” Lue said of Morris.

The Suns lead the series 2-1, but the Clippers took Game 3 at home on Thursday night.