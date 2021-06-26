Report: Wizards, Magic to interview Mavericks’ assistant Jamahl Mosley

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When the music stopped in Dallas, assistant coach Jamahl Mosley was the guy standing without a chair.

Mosley had interviewed in the past for the Bulls and Cavaliers head coaching positions, and he has a very close relationship with franchise cornerstone Luka Doncic. Yet, when it came time to hire a new coach in Dallas, Mosley didn’t even get serious consideration — in fact, outgoing coach Rick Carlisle pimped Jason Kidd for the job (a position Kidd eventually got). Mosley is not expected to be part of Kidd’s staff.

Instead, Mosley could have a staff of his own as the Wizards and Magic want to talk to him, reports Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Orlando and Washington have requested permission to interview Mavericks assistant coach Jamahl Mosley for their head coaching openings, league sources say. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 27, 2021

Whether he lands one of those jobs or not, Mosley will not be out of work for long. He has had strong relationships with players at every stop and he is the kind of coach that a lot of teams could use as a top assistant.

Why is he out in Dallas? The buzz has been that because he is close to Doncic, giving him the head coaching job could give Doncic even more power and leverage in the organization. Mosley was frustrated not to be even considered, reports Tim Cato at The Athletic. There were reports Carlisle felt threatened by Mosley’s relationship with Doncic, and if true does Kidd want Doncic’s guy sitting one seat to his right?

Dallas’ loss could be another franchise’s gain.