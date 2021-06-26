Lakers’ Kentavious Caldwell-Pope robbed at gunpoint, according to new report

By Kurt HelinJun 26, 2021, 12:00 PM EDT
2021 NBA Playoffs - Los Angeles Lakers v Phoenix Suns
Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images
This is terrifying.

Earlier this month, three armed men approached the Lakers’ Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and his friends in front of his home and robbed them at gunpoint, according to TMZ.

Law enforcement sources tell us it all went down on June 17 … when the Lakers guard was in his driveway at around 4 a.m. talking with friends.

Our sources say a car pulled up and three men then exited the vehicle with guns drawn.

We’re told the men demanded KCP and his friends hand over their stuff … which included a fancy Rolex watch, jewelry and an iPhone. In total, our sources say the thieves made off with about $150,000 worth of loot.

Most importantly, Caldwell-Pope and those he was with were not injured.

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the robbery.

Caldwell-Pope averaged 9.7 points a game shooting 41% from 3 and playing quality perimeter defense for the Lakers last season. His name will come up in a lot of trade scenarios for the Lakers this offseason because his is one of the few movable salaries of good size on the roster.

