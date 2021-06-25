Report: Heat likely to trade Tyler Herro

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Heat reportedly deemed Tyler Herro untouchable in trade talks before his NBA career even began.

That certainly looked wise when Herro was dominating in the bubble.

But after a sophomore slump that included concerns about his personal life…

Ethan Skolnick of Five Reasons Sports Network

I have now heard that there’s a 75 percent chance or better that he is traded this offseason. In fact, when I’ve thrown out 75 percent, several league sources, they’ve told me that’s low.

The main reason cited: Herro (21) doesn’t fit the timeline of Jimmy Butler (31).

This is how Miami operates, always prioritizing the present. With an awesome player like Butler, it makes sense. Last year’s run to the NBA Finals was so gratifying. Though they got a few fortunate breaks along the way, the Heat could take advantage only because they weren’t mired in rebuilding.

Herro clearly has talent. But he’s not ready to reliably and significantly contribute to a winner.

Trading Herro now would probably yield a disappointing return, especially after he was mentioned so prominently in James Harden trade rumors (though Miami couldn’t have just traded Herro for Harden). Herro’s value has dropped to its lowest point since before his rookie preseason.

So, I wouldn’t be surprised if the Heat – as much as they think they want to trade Herro – find no suitable offers and keep him into next season.

But there will be some offers, and Miami sounds determined to explore them.