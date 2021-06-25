Report: Chauncey Billups frontrunner to become next Blazers coach

By Kurt HelinJun 25, 2021, 9:12 PM EDT
0 Comments

Who should be the next Portland Trail Blazers coach? Whoever Damian Lillard wants to be the next coach.

There has been some buzz around the league that since Jason Kidd withdrew his name from the Trail Blazers search, Lillard backed the candidacy of Chauncey Billups. Now come reports from both Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and Shams Charania of The Athletic that Billups is the front runner.

Billups is still a little busy with his day job as an assistant coach under Tyronn Lue for the Clippers, but a deal with the Blazers could be worked out.

Because of ties to Trail Blazers GM Neil Olshey, Billups has been one of the frontrunners for this job from the minute Portland decided to let go of long-time coach Terry Stotts. Mike D’Antoni interviewed and was in the mix as well. There have been reports that team owner  Jody Allen was leaning toward Spurs assistant Becky Hammon, but in the NBA it becomes about what the star players want.

Especially if that player is antsy, as is reported about Lillard. He is the best player in franchise history but after the season appeared to be evaluating his loyalty to the organization. Lillard wants to win big, and he wants it to happen fast.

Which is why this coaching job is a pressure cooker. The roster as constructed is likely a bottom-four playoff seed in the West, maybe a play-in team, but if this team doesn’t win big in the next year or two Lillard could decide to push his way out — then this coaching job changes completely. That puts pressure on Olshey to upgrade the roster — no matter what he said at his end-of-season press conference this is not a good defensive team — and on whoever becomes the next coach.

Which appears it will be Billups.

Here's more on the Trail Blazers

Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard
Rumor: Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard getting antsy
Becky Hammon at Portland Trail Blazers v San Antonio Spurs
Rumor: Trail Blazers owner Jody Allen interested in Becky Hammon as coach
Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard and Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon
Report: Trail Blazers make Becky Hammon first female finalist for NBA head-coaching...