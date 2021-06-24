Rick Carlisle promotes Jason Kidd for his old job as Mavericks coach

By Kurt HelinJun 24, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT
0 Comments

Jason Kidd was a name that came up in early speculation about the Mavericks’ coaching job. Of course, Kidd’s name comes up with every NBA coaching opening, but there was an extra buzz about the point guard who guided Dallas to its one championship returning to work with Luka Doncic.

Now comes word from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN that Kidd is the frontrunner, but first a GM needs to be hired.

The buzz around the league is that Michael Finley, an assistant GM with the Mavericks, will be promoted into the big chair. The Dallas GM job is different than some others around the league because of the direct involvement of owner Mark Cuban, Finley would understand that dynamic.

Outgoing Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle suggested and promoted Kidd for his old job when speaking to Tim MacMahon of ESPN about taking the Pacers’ head coaching position.

“My hope is that Jason Kidd will be the next coach of the Mavs because he and Luka have so many things in common as players,” Carlisle said. “I just think that it would be a great situation for Luka, and I think it would be an amazing situation for Jason. I’m the only person on the planet that’s coached both of those guys and that knows about all of their special qualities as basketball players. To me, that just would be a great marriage, but that’s just an opinion.”

Dallas eventually will consider Lakers’ assistant Kidd for the coaching job — owner Mark Cuban and his advisor Dirk Nowitzki back the idea, according to league sources — but first, the Mavs are working to hire a GM to replace Donnie Nelson, reports Marc Stein of The New York Times.

For those of us in the cynical camp, the idea Carlisle suggested Kidd hints at him wanting to put some combustible forces together and see what happens next. Maybe that’s too jaded, maybe Carlisle wants the best for Luka Doncic and the Mavericks and does see this as a better fit. There are just some of us living in the cynical world who see this more as gamesmanship.

For now, Carlisle can focus on how to get the most out of Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner playing next to each other in the Pacers’ frontcourt. The Mavericks are no longer his concern.

But it will be interesting to see what direction the Mavericks go.

Check out more on the Mavericks

Former Pacers coach Rick Carlisle
Rumor: Pacers could hire Rick Carlisle as coach
As expected, Dinwiddie reportedly will opt out of $12.3 million, become free...
2021 NBA Playoffs -Dallas Mavericks v LA Clippers
Mavericks bring Dirk Nowitzki back as special advisor to the franchise