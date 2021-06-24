Rick Carlisle promotes Jason Kidd for his old job as Mavericks coach

Jason Kidd was a name that came up in early speculation about the Mavericks’ coaching job. Of course, Kidd’s name comes up with every NBA coaching opening, but there was an extra buzz about the point guard who guided Dallas to its one championship returning to work with Luka Doncic.

Now comes word from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN that Kidd is the frontrunner, but first a GM needs to be hired.

The Dallas Mavericks are closing in on the hiring a new GM and Jason Kidd has emerged as a strong frontrunner to be hired as head coach, sources tell @espn_macmahon and me. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 24, 2021

The Mavericks have opened contract negotiations with Jason Kidd to be their next coach, league sources say, with support from their leading (but not yet identified) top candidate for head of basketball operations. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 24, 2021

The buzz around the league is that Michael Finley, an assistant GM with the Mavericks, will be promoted into the big chair. The Dallas GM job is different than some others around the league because of the direct involvement of owner Mark Cuban, Finley would understand that dynamic.

Outgoing Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle suggested and promoted Kidd for his old job when speaking to Tim MacMahon of ESPN about taking the Pacers’ head coaching position.

“My hope is that Jason Kidd will be the next coach of the Mavs because he and Luka have so many things in common as players,” Carlisle said. “I just think that it would be a great situation for Luka, and I think it would be an amazing situation for Jason. I’m the only person on the planet that’s coached both of those guys and that knows about all of their special qualities as basketball players. To me, that just would be a great marriage, but that’s just an opinion.”

Dallas eventually will consider Lakers’ assistant Kidd for the coaching job — owner Mark Cuban and his advisor Dirk Nowitzki back the idea, according to league sources — but first, the Mavs are working to hire a GM to replace Donnie Nelson, reports Marc Stein of The New York Times.

The Mavericks remain focused for now on their front-office search, but Jason Kidd will be a prime candidate in their coaching search, league sources say. Rick Carlisle just took the Indiana job and told @espn_macmahon his "hope is that Jason Kidd will be next coach of the Mavs." — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 24, 2021

For those of us in the cynical camp, the idea Carlisle suggested Kidd hints at him wanting to put some combustible forces together and see what happens next. Maybe that’s too jaded, maybe Carlisle wants the best for Luka Doncic and the Mavericks and does see this as a better fit. There are just some of us living in the cynical world who see this more as gamesmanship.

For now, Carlisle can focus on how to get the most out of Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner playing next to each other in the Pacers’ frontcourt. The Mavericks are no longer his concern.

But it will be interesting to see what direction the Mavericks go.