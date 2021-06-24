Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday plan to play in Tokyo Olympics, however far Bucks go

By Dan FeldmanJun 24, 2021, 11:08 AM EDT
Bucks stars Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton
Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images
Suns star Devin Booker said he’d play for Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics no matter how far Phoenix advances in the NBA playoffs.

But he’s 24.

What about the other two players – Bucks’ Khris Middleton (29) and Jrue Holiday (31) – on the presumptive U.S. Olympic roster still in the NBA postseason?

Brian Windhorst of ESPN:

all three have committed to traveling quickly to Japan by private plane, Colangelo said.

That could be a tight turnaround.

The NBA Finals are set to end between July 14 and July 22. The U.S. men’s basketball team is scheduled to play its first game in Japan on July 25.

Both the Suns and Bucks are favored to win their conference finals (though the Hawks are making it hard on Milwaukee).

But it’s cool how Booker, Middleton and Holiday are so committed to playing basketball and representing their country that they’ll make the timeline work.

