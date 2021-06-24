Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Suns star Devin Booker said he’d play for Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics no matter how far Phoenix advances in the NBA playoffs.

But he’s 24.

What about the other two players – Bucks’ Khris Middleton (29) and Jrue Holiday (31) – on the presumptive U.S. Olympic roster still in the NBA postseason?

Brian Windhorst of ESPN:

all three have committed to traveling quickly to Japan by private plane, Colangelo said.

That could be a tight turnaround.

The NBA Finals are set to end between July 14 and July 22. The U.S. men’s basketball team is scheduled to play its first game in Japan on July 25.

Both the Suns and Bucks are favored to win their conference finals (though the Hawks are making it hard on Milwaukee).

But it’s cool how Booker, Middleton and Holiday are so committed to playing basketball and representing their country that they’ll make the timeline work.