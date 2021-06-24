Keon Johnson sets NBA draft combine record with 48-inch vertical leap

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Zach LaVine had a 46-inch vertical leap in his pre-draft workout with the Lakers in 2014.

That’s higher than anyone had jumped at the NBA draft combine.

Until Keon Johnson this year.

The 6-foot-4 Tennessee guard jumped 48 inches!

The previous combine max-vertical record was 45.5 inches by Kansas wing Kenny Gregory in 2001. He went undrafted and never played in the NBA.

So, this doesn’t guarantee Johnson will succeed professionally. But a projected first-rounder, he has potential.

This jump only adds to his buzz.