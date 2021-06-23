Zach LaVine, Jerami Grant in for Tokyo Olympics; Harden out due to hamstring

By Kurt HelinJun 23, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT
Chicago Bulls v Detroit Pistons
Nic Antaya/Getty Images
Team USA is taking a STACKED roster to Tokyo for the Olympics.

The latest names in USA Basketball are the Bulls scoring machine Zach LaVine and Pistons standout Jerami Grant, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic. He adds that due to his hamstring issue that hampered him in the last round of the playoffs, the Nets’ James Harden has pulled out of consideration for the Olympics.

This finalizes the Team USA roster for the Tokyo Olympics, and the rest of the world is in trouble.

There could be additional tweaks to this roster. Devin Booker, Jrue Holiday, and Khris Middleton are all still playing in the postseason and could well be headed to the Finals, which likely would mean a one-week or less turnaround before the Olympics opening ceremonies. They may decide that is too short a turnaround.

Still, that roster is loaded. The USA will go in the heavy favorites to win their fourth straight Olympic gold medal.

The Olympics start July 23 in Tokyo and can be watched on the NBC family of networks and streamed on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

