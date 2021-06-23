PBT Podcast: Pistons and Raptors win big in NBA draft lottery

By Dan FeldmanJun 23, 2021, 1:00 PM EDT
Detroit Pistons win lottery
Steve Freeman/NBAE via Getty Images
The Pistons haven’t won a playoff game in 13 years.

But their fortunes are changing.

Detroit won the 2021 NBA Draft lottery, getting the inside track to Cade Cunningham (or Jalen Green???). The other big winner: the Raptors, who moved up from the No. 7 lottery seed to the No. 4 pick. Tanking pays, apparently.

On the latest ProBasketballTalk Podcast, Dan Feldman discusses how the Pistons will handle their windfall with James Edwards III of The Athletic and whether Toronto’s lottery luck will change the team’s trajectory with Eric Koreen of The Athletic:

