Lakers’ Alex Caruso arrested in Texas for marijuana possession

By Kurt HelinJun 23, 2021, 2:14 AM EDT
Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Four
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
In a handful of years, this will not even be a crime. But here we are.

Lakers guard Alex Caruso was arrested at the Easterwood Airport in College Station, Texas, for trying to board a plane while in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, online jail records in the city show. According to reporting by ESPN, Caruso tried to board a plane with a spice grinder that contained marijuana, and Transportation and Security Administration (TSA) officers discovered it.

Caruso had less than two ounces of marijuana on him, a misdemeanor in Texas, as is having the paraphernalia. Caruso was booked, then posted a bail bond and was released from jail.

Caruso was in College Station because he went to Texas A&M (Easterwood Airport is on the college campus).

Caruso is an unrestricted free agent this offseason. The Lakers want to re-sign him — Caruso is a fan favorite and has good on-court chemistry with LeBron James — but other teams are expected to make a run at him as well.

