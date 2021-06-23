Lakers’ Alex Caruso arrested in Texas for marijuana possession

In a handful of years, this will not even be a crime. But here we are.
Lakers guard Alex Caruso was arrested at the Easterwood Airport in College Station, Texas, for trying to board a plane while in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, online jail records in the city show. According to reporting by ESPN, Caruso tried to board a plane with a spice grinder that contained marijuana, and Transportation and Security Administration (TSA) officers discovered it.
Caruso had less than two ounces of marijuana on him, a misdemeanor in Texas, as is having the paraphernalia. Caruso was booked, then posted a bail bond and was released from jail.
Caruso was in College Station because he went to Texas A&M (Easterwood Airport is on the college campus).
Caruso is an unrestricted free agent this offseason. The Lakers want to re-sign him — Caruso is a fan favorite and has good on-court chemistry with LeBron James — but other teams are expected to make a run at him as well.