Khris Middleton, Kevin Love commit to Team USA for Tokyo Olympics

Suns guard Devin Booker was the only player still in the NBA playoffs with a public pledge to play for Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics.

Bucks wing Khris Middleton is now the second.

Cavaliers big Kevin Love will join the U.S. roster, too.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton has committed to joining Team USA's 12-man roster for the Summer Olympics, @excelbasketball agent Mike Lindeman tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2021

Cleveland Cavaliers forward/center Kevin Love has committed to joining Team USA's 12-man roster for the Summer Olympics, @excelbasketball agent Jeff Schwartz tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2021

Booker said he’d play in Tokyo no matter how far Phoenix advances. I wonder whether Middleton’s commitment is conditional. Turning 30 this summer, Middleton is five years older than Booker.

If he plays, Middleton would provide helpful shooting, ball-handling and defense from the wing. He’d fit nicely in any environment.

Love… Putting him on the roster looks like a favor to someone trying to break out of a funk. Which is somewhat surprising considering Love has repeatedly turned down Team USA previously. Though his outlet passing could get this athletic team in transition and his 3-point shooting could help in the halfcourt, Love will likely be a major defensive liability.

The Americans’ need another defensive-minded big with Bam Adebayo. They have two of 12 roster spots remaining. The 10 we know: