Jrue Holiday in, Chris Paul out for Team USA at Tokyo Olympics

By Dan FeldmanJun 22, 2021, 6:14 PM EDT
Bucks guard Jrue Holiday
Steven Ryan/Getty Images
0 Comments

Chris Paul‘s wife wanted to go to Tokyo, so he planned to play in the Olympics.

But the coronavirus pandemic caused the Games to be postponed a year. Paul turned 36, which would have made him the oldest player ever to to play for the United States men’s basketball team in the Olympics. He has led the Suns into the Western Conference finals, and Phoenix is favored to reach the NBA Finals.

So, Paul isn’t taking his wife to Tokyo.

But another point guard, the Bucks’ Jrue Holiday, is set to join Team USA.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

It’s unclear whether Bucks teammates Holiday (31) and Khris Middleton (29) made conditional commitments based on how far Milwaukee goes in the playoffs. (Suns guard Devin Booker is in regardless of Phoenix’s postseason fortunes). But if everyone is set on going to Tokyo, that makes 11 of 12 roster spots filled:

Holiday provides a much-needed defensive element in the backcourt. Especially because he’s good enough as an offensive player not to be considered a specialist.

The Americans could use another center – ideally someone with more size than Green and Adebayo, more shooting ability than Green and Adebayo and more defensive effectiveness than Love. Bucks center Brook Lopez and Pacers center Myles Turner look like reasonable candidates.

Or the U.S. could get an even better player at another position, sacrificing fit but becoming more capable of overwhelming opponents with talent.

More on the Bucks

Nuggets forward Paul Millsap and Hawks guard Trae Young
Hawks make amazing turnaround between 2015 and 2021 conference finals
Bucks wing Khris Middleton and Cavaliers big Kevin Love
Khris Middleton, Kevin Love commit to Team USA for Tokyo Olympics
Toronto Raptors open the season against the New Orleans Pelicans with a 130-122 overtime win
NBA Playoffs Schedule 2021: Dates, times, odds, where to watch