Devin Booker plans to play in Tokyo Olympics – even if Suns make Game 7 of the NBA Finals

By Dan FeldmanJun 22, 2021, 11:52 AM EDT
Suns guard Devin Booker with USA Basketball
Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

Eight NBA players are known to have committed to Team USA for the Tokyo Olympics this summer:

Only Booker is still alive in the playoffs. And the way he’s playing, Phoenix looks likely to advance to the NBA Finals.

Which is why his commitment to Team USA was viewed as conditional.

Most assumed he’d politely bow out if the Suns went too far. The timeline just appeared too tight. The NBA Finals will end between July 14 and July 22. The U.S. men’s basketball team is scheduled to play its first game in Japan on July 25.

But Booker is truly dedicated to going to Tokyo.

USA Basketball managing director Jerry Colangelo, via Joe Vardon of The Athletic:

“I’ll tell you this about Devin, he said to me, ‘Even if we (the Suns) go all the way in the Finals and I only have three days to get to Tokyo, I’ll be there,’” Team USA managing director Jerry Colangelo told The Athletic.

This plan brings Booker full circle. When Booker skipped the 2019 World Cup, Bill Simmons infamously criticized him:

Booker – by his NBA play and plan to play in the Olympics – has proven his dedication.

More on the Suns

Phoenix Suns v Denver Nuggets - Game Four
Phoenix Suns officially list Chris Paul as out for Game 2
Chris Paul after Suns-Nuggets second-round series
NBA second-round playoff-series MVPs
Suns star Chris Paul
Report: Suns hope asymptomatic Chris Paul will return early in Western Conference...