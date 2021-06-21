Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

James Harden returned far more quickly than expected from a hamstring injury, played 46, 40 and 53 minutes in the final three games of the high-intensity Bucks-Nets series then said he feels “like s***.”

But Harden is a gamer.

Which is why he – like Brooklyn teammate Kevin Durant, who shouldered such a heavy load against Milwaukee – will play for Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

As will Heat big Bam Adebayo, though neither Warriors guard Stephen Curry nor Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Nets star James Harden has committed to play for Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics, joining teammate Kevin Durant on the USAB squad, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Kyrie Irving is unlikely to play as he recovers from his ankle injury. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 21, 2021

Warriors star Stephen Curry has opted against playing for Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics this summer, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater. Curry had been deciding on participating over the last few weeks, and USAB expected him to be out of the available pool. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 21, 2021

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo has committed to join the 12-man Team USA roster for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, his agent Alex Saratsis tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 21, 2021

After getting an invitation to join Team USA for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell has declined the opportunity, sources tell ESPN. Instead, Mitchell will use the time to recover and rehab from his right ankle injury. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 21, 2021

We now know most of Team USA’s 12-man roster:

Devin Booker also reportedly committed to play in Tokyo, but Booker leading the Suns so deep into the playoffs could jeopardize that plan.

Harden makes the U.S. even more loaded on the perimeter. A versatile defender, Adebayo provides much-needed size. Both pass well, a key skill on this star-studded team.