Reports: James Harden, Bam Adebayo to play for Team USA in Tokyo Olympics

By Dan FeldmanJun 21, 2021, 3:09 PM EDT
Nets guard James Harden and Heat big Bam Adebayo
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images
James Harden returned far more quickly than expected from a hamstring injury, played 46, 40 and 53 minutes in the final three games of the high-intensity Bucks-Nets series then said he feels “like s***.”

But Harden is a gamer.

Which is why he – like Brooklyn teammate Kevin Durant, who shouldered such a heavy load against Milwaukee – will play for Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

As will Heat big Bam Adebayo, though neither Warriors guard Stephen Curry nor Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

We now know most of Team USA’s 12-man roster:

Devin Booker also reportedly committed to play in Tokyo, but Booker leading the Suns so deep into the playoffs could jeopardize that plan.

Harden makes the U.S. even more loaded on the perimeter. A versatile defender, Adebayo provides much-needed size. Both pass well, a key skill on this star-studded team.

