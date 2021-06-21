Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Suns beat the Clippers in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.

Another win could be around the corner for Phoenix, which played without Chris Paul (coronavirus protocols).

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

The Phoenix Suns are encouraged with the progress of Chris Paul and are hopeful that he will clear the COVID-19 health and safety protocols at some point early in the Western Conference finals, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Paul is quarantining in Los Angeles and has been symptoms-free since testing positive for COVID-19 last week, sources said.

Game 2 is tomorrow. Game 3 – the latest that could be considered early in the series – is Thursday.

Paul was reportedly vaccinated, which would make him more likely to remain asymptomatic and allow him a path to return sooner.