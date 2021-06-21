Phoenix Suns officially list Chris Paul as out for Game 2

After the Suns took Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, Chris Paul was FaceTiming with the team through an iPad in the Suns’ locker room.

He’s going to have to FaceTime again on Tuesday — the Suns have listed Paul as out for Game 2.

Phoenix has been optimistic Paul will return early in this round, but he remains in the league’s COVID health and safety protocols. CP3 is reportedly asymptomatic, but to return to action he has to have two negative coronavirus tests 24 hours apart, plus pass a cardiac stress test, and he apparently cannot meet the timeline to get that done before Game 2.

Game 3 is Thursday night in Los Angeles.

The Suns won Game 1 behind a 40-point triple-double from Devin Booker, who had to take on much more playmaking responsibility with Paul out.

“We talked about that pregame,” Booker said of the extra things on his plate in Game 1. “We knew we were going to all have to give a little bit more. Ball security, my job keeping everybody involved, stuff that’s usually on Chris’s plate, we all had to make up for today as a team.”