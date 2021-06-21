John Collins wears shirt of him dunking on Joel Embiid to press conference

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Joel Embiid and John Collins have dunked on each other.

Collins dunked – then laughed – last.

At his press conference following the Hawks’ Game 7 win over the 76ers yesterday, Collins wore a shirt featuring his dunk on Embiid in Game 6 (the same game in which Collins drew a charge and provoked Embiid into an altercation).

Collins played well in Game 7, scoring 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting and grabbing 16 rebounds.

It’s a good time to boost his profile. He’ll be a restricted free agent this summer.