As expected, Dinwiddie reportedly will opt out of $12.3 million, become free agent

How valuable is a good guard in the NBA? Spencer Dinwiddie has your answer.

He missed all but three games this season with a partially torn ACL, but Dinwiddie is still going to opt out of his $12.3 million for next season and become a free agent because he will get a raise and more years on the open market. That he was going to opt-out has been the buzz around the league all season, and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN confirmed that reporting on Sunday.

As expected, Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie plans to decline the $12.3M player option on his 2021-2022 contract and become an unrestricted free agent, sources tell ESPN. He has a Monday deadline. Dinwiddie missed most of the season with an ACL injury. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 20, 2021

With the demand for point guards high and Dinwiddie a proven commodity — 20.6 points and 6.8 assists a game his last full season in Brooklyn, with above-average advanced efficiency numbers —he has said he wants starting point guard money, which would be $20 million a year or a little more. Coming off his torn ACL, the best offers may start a couple of million below that mark, but either way it’s considerably more than he is making now. The contract will likely be for three or four years.

Two teams in need of a point guard and shot creator and with cap space to spare this summer are the New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks (although with Dallas’ front office in upheaval it’s harder to predict their next direction). In addition, other teams may try to work with the Nets on a sign-and-trade that would earn Dinwiddie a little more money and bring some depth to the Nets in the process (a sign-and-trade allows teams over the cap to get in the mix, but as a free agent Dinwiddie doesn’t have to go that route, so it needs to be worth his while).

With a free agent market drained of the biggest names — Giannis Antetokounmpo, Rudy Gobert, and Paul George already re-signed with their teams — Dinwiddie will be one of the more valuable players on the market.