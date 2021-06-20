Kevin Durant expected to commit to Team USA for Tokyo Olympics

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Unlike the FIBA World Cup two years ago — where the USA came in a disappointing seventh — the NBA’s biggest stars are liking up to play in the Tokyo Olympics.

The latest: Kevin Durant is expected to join Team USA, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is expected to commit to Team USA for the Tokyo Olympics this summer, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater. Durant averaged 34.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists over 12 games this postseason. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 20, 2021

Durant comes in off an epic performance in the seven-game series against the Bucks, including a 48-point effort in Game 7 that almost won the Nets the game.

Durant would join an already stacked team reportedly with Damian Lillard, Jayson Tatum, Draymond Green, Devin Booker (depending on how deep the Suns’ playoff run goes), and Bradley Beal. Just with that group alone, no matter how the roster is filled out, the Americans will go into Tokyo as the heavy favorites to win their fourth straight gold medal.

The Olympics start July 23 in Tokyo and can be watched on the NBC family of networks and streamed on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.