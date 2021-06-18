The time Lamar Odom used Slam magazine as photo ID to enter Canada

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Clippers drafted Lamar Odom as a teenager in 1999.

Slam magazine put him on the cover that October.

Which apparently came in handy when the Clippers faced the Grizzlies in Vancouver.

Amin Elhassan on “The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz,” produced by the late Mike Ryan:

The Clippers were flying to – I believe – Vancouver. This was when there was still a team in Vancouver. And Lamar Odom didn’t have a passport. So, then they asked him, “Well, your driver’s license.” He said, “I don’t have a driver’s license.” Never learned how to drive, because he’s from New York. They asked him, “Well, do you have anything with your picture and your name on it?” And he pulls out a copy of Slam magazine that he’s on the cover with his name on it. And they let him in.

Odom’s first multi-game road trip began Nov. 14, 1999 – shortly after the magazine came out – in Vancouver.