NBA Playoffs Schedule 2021: Dates, times, odds, where to watch

Dramatic upsets, game-winning shots, and the defending NBA champions bounced — we will crown a new NBA champion this season.
The NBA postseason is deep into the second round of a traditional playoffs: seven-game series and teams traveling from city to city — and a lot of arenas full of fans. The league hopes that with nearly 80% of players vaccinated the coronavirus will not disrupt the NBA postseason the way it did the first half of the season itself.
Here is the 2021 NBA playoffs schedule (all times are Eastern), with odds courtesy our partner PointsBet:
SECOND ROUND
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia 76ers (1) vs. Atlanta Hawks (5)
Game 1: Atlanta 128, Philadelphia 124
Game 2: Philadelphia 118, Atlanta 102
Game 3: Philadelphia 127, Atlanta 111
Game 4: Atlanta 103, Philadelphia 100
Game 5: Atlanta 109, Philadelphia 106 (Hawks lead 3-2)
Game 6: Friday, June 18 at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m., (ESPN) [76ers -3]
Game 7: Sunday, June 20 at Philadelphia, 8 p.m., (TNT)*
*If necessary
Brooklynn Nets (2) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (3)
Game 1: Brooklyn 115, Milwaukee 107
Game 2: Brooklyn 125, Milwaukee 86
Game 3: Milwaukee 86, Brooklyn 83
Game 4: Milwaukee 107, Brooklyn 96
Game 5: Brooklyn 114, Milwaukee 108
Game 6: Milwaukee 104, Brooklyn 89 (series tied 3-3)
Game 7: Saturday, June 19 at Brooklyn, 8:30 p.m., (TNT) [Nets -1]
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Phoenix Suns (2) vs. Denver Nuggets (3)
Game 1: Phoenix 122, Denver 105
Game 2: Phoenix 123, Denver 98
Game 3: Phoenix 116, Denver 102
Game 4: Phoenix 123, Denver 118 (Suns win series 4-0)
Utah Jazz (1) vs. L.A. Clippers (4)
Game 1: Utah 112, L.A. Clippers 109
Game 2: Utah 117, L.A. Clippers 111
Game 3: L.A. Clippers 132, Utah 106
Game 4: L.A. Clippers 118, Utah 104
Game 5: L.A. Clippers 119, Utah 111 (Clippers lead 3-2)
Game 6: Friday, June 18 at Los Angeles, 10 p.m., (ESPN) [Jazz -2]
Game 7: Sunday, June 20 at Utah, 3:30 p.m., (ABC)*
*If necessary
FIRST ROUND
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia 76ers (1) vs. Washington Wizards (8)
Game 1: Philadelphia 125, Washington 118
Game 2: Philadelphia 120, Washington 95
Game 3: Philadelphia 132, Washington 103
Game 4: Washington 122, Philadelphia 114
Game 5: Philadelphia 129, Washington 111 (76ers win series 4-1)
Brooklyn Nets (2) vs. Boston Celtics (7)
Game 1: Brooklyn 104, Boston 93
Game 2: Brooklyn 130, Boston 108
Game 3: Boston 125, Brooklyn 119
Game 4: Brooklyn 141, Boston 126
Game 5: Brooklyn 123, Boston 109 (Nets win series 4-1)
Milwaukee Bucks (3) vs. Miami Heat (6)
Game 1: Milwaukee 109, Miami 107 OT
Game 2: Milwaukee 132, Miami 98
Game 3: Milwaukee 113, Miami 84
Game 4: Milwaukee 120, Miami 103 (Bucks win series 4-0)
New York Knicks (4) vs. Atlanta Hawks (5)
Game 1: Atlanta 107, New York 105
Game 2: New York 101, Atlanta 92
Game 3: Atlanta 105, New York 94
Game 4: Atlanta 113, New York 96
Game 5: Atlanta 103, New York 89 (Hawks win series 4-1)
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Utah Jazz (1) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (8)
Game 1: Memphis 112, Utah 109
Game 2: Utah 141, Memphis 129
Game 3: Utah 121, Memphis 111
Game 4: Utah 120, Memphis 113
Game 5: Utah 126, Memphis 110 (Jazz win series 4-1)
Phoenix Suns (2) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7)
Game 1: Phoenix 99, L.A. Lakers 100
Game 2: L.A. Lakers 109, Phoenix 102
Game 3: L.A. Lakers 109, Phoenix 95
Game 4: Phoenix 100, L.A. Lakers 92
Game 5: Phoenix 115, L.A. Lakers 85
Game 6: Phoenix 113, L.A. Lakers 100 (Suns win series 4-2)
Denver Nuggets (3) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (6)
Game 1: Portland 123, Denver 109
Game 2: Denver 128, Portland 109
Game 3: Denver 120, Portland 115
Game 4: Portland 115, Denver 95
Game 5: Denver 147, Portland 140 (2OT)
Game 6: Denver 126, Portland 115 (Nuggets win series 4-2)
Los Angeles Clippers (4) vs. Dallas Mavericks (5)
Game 1: Dallas 113, L.A. Clippers 103
Game 2: Dallas 127, L.A, Clippers 121
Game 3: L.A. Clippers 118, Dallas 108
Game 4: L.A. Clippers 106, Dallas 81
Game 5: Dallas 105, L.A. Clippers 100
Game 6: L.A. Clippers 104, Dallas 97
Game 7: L.A. Clippers 126, Dallas 111 (Clippers win series 4-3)
