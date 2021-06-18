Mike Conley returns, available for Jazz in must-win Game 6 Friday

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s must-win time and Utah is ready to fight with both hands.

It’s felt like the Jazz have battled the Clippers with one hand tied behind their back because All-Star point guard Mike Conley was out with a strained hamstring suffered in Game 5 of the first round against the Grizzlies.

Conley returns Friday night and is available for Game 6, the team announced.

Mike Conley is available to play tonight. — utahjazz (@utahjazz) June 19, 2021

Donovan Mitchell, who also was questionable for this game with a sore ankle, will play as well.

This is a win-or-go-home game for the Jazz, who trail the Clippers 3-2 in the series after Paul George went off in Game 5.

Conley averaged 16.2 points and 6 assists a game this season, but the raw numbers fall short in showing what he brought to the table this season. Conley’s secondary shot creation on the pick-and-roll with Rudy Gobert, his steady hand in the face of runs by the other team, and his quality perimeter defense took the Jazz from good to the best record in the NBA. He was a critical part of the ensemble in Utah.

If Conley will be limited and how well he moves remain to be seen, but his return is a huge boost for the Jazz, especially with Mitchell looking a little less explosive each game due to his ankle.