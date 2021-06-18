Bradley Beal commits to Team USA for Tokyo Olympics

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Damian Lillard, Draymond Green, Jayson Tatum… and now Bradley Beal.

Team USA is loading up for the Tokyo Olympics.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal has committed to Team USA for the Tokyo Olympics, sources tell me and @joevardon. Beal joins Portland’s Damian Lillard, Boston’s Jayson Tatum and Golden State’s Draymond Green among initial pledges. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 18, 2021

This roster already has way more star power than the Americans brought to the 2019 World Cup, where they had a disastrous showing. Though the Olympics usually draw better players, this year’s chaotic coronavirus-altered schedule is an impediment. So, getting these commitments is an accomplishment for USA Basketball.

Beal is an excellent overall player. His outside shooting should help him fit especially well on a stacked team.

Plenty of people will be watching how this experience shapes Beal’s view of the Wizards – though he has gone out of his way to state his commitment to spending his whole career in Washington.