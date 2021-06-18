Bradley Beal commits to Team USA for Tokyo Olympics

By Dan FeldmanJun 18, 2021, 3:25 PM EDT
Wizards guard Bradley Beal with Team USA
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
0 Comments

Damian Lillard, Draymond Green, Jayson Tatum… and now Bradley Beal.

Team USA is loading up for the Tokyo Olympics.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

This roster already has way more star power than the Americans brought to the 2019 World Cup, where they had a disastrous showing. Though the Olympics usually draw better players, this year’s chaotic coronavirus-altered schedule is an impediment. So, getting these commitments is an accomplishment for USA Basketball.

Beal is an excellent overall player. His outside shooting should help him fit especially well on a stacked team.

Plenty of people will be watching how this experience shapes Beal’s view of the Wizards – though he has gone out of his way to state his commitment to spending his whole career in Washington.

More on the Washington Wizards

Toronto Raptors open the season against the New Orleans Pelicans with a 130-122 overtime win
NBA Playoffs Schedule 2021: Dates, times, odds, where to watch
Sacramento Kings v San Antonio Spurs
From Boston to Portland: NBA coaching search update on every opening
SEC Men's Basketball Tournament - Kentucky v Mississippi State
Rumor: John Calipari eyeing potential return to NBA coaching ranks