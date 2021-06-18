Alex Rodriguez says he’ll keep Timberwolves in Minnesota

By Dan FeldmanJun 18, 2021, 1:26 PM EDT
Future Timberwolves owner Alex Rodriguez playing for Seattle Mariners
Alex Rodriguez is rumored to want to move the Timberwolves to Seattle.

But he’s at least saying he’ll keep the franchise in Minnesota.

Dane Moore of Blue Wire Podcasts:

Though the sale agreement with Glen Taylor doesn’t prohibit Rodriguez and Marc Lore from moving the team, there would be roadblocks.

For one, the sale is facing a legal challenge. Even if the sale goes through, Rodriguez and Lore wouldn’t gain full control of the franchise for years.

Plus, the NBA must also approve a relocation. The league might prefer putting an expansion team in Seattle, which would generate a large expansion fee.

For speculation about a team moving, the New Orleans Pelicans are a better target.

