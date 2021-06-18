Alex Rodriguez says he’ll keep Timberwolves in Minnesota

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Alex Rodriguez is rumored to want to move the Timberwolves to Seattle.

But he’s at least saying he’ll keep the franchise in Minnesota.

Dane Moore of Blue Wire Podcasts:

In a comment on his most recent Instagram post, Alex Rodriguez makes his first public statement that he will keep the Minnesota Timberwolves in Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/XLR5mbYwSw — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) June 15, 2021

Though the sale agreement with Glen Taylor doesn’t prohibit Rodriguez and Marc Lore from moving the team, there would be roadblocks.

For one, the sale is facing a legal challenge. Even if the sale goes through, Rodriguez and Lore wouldn’t gain full control of the franchise for years.

Plus, the NBA must also approve a relocation. The league might prefer putting an expansion team in Seattle, which would generate a large expansion fee.

For speculation about a team moving, the New Orleans Pelicans are a better target.