Rick Carlisle resigns as Mavericks coach

By Dan FeldmanJun 17, 2021, 4:25 PM EDT
Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle
Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images
Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said Rick Carlisle would return as coach next season.

Carlisle had a different plan.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the news:

Dallas has made it official.

The Mavericks are in disarray.

They just fired longtime team president Donnie Nelson, which – considering Carlisle’s prior statements about returning – seems likely to be connected. Haralabos Voulgaris is making waves within the organization. And Kristaps Porzingis is frustrated.

At least Luka Doncic reportedly still plans to sign his super-max extension. That gives Dallas a long runway to figure out these mounting issues. As long as they have Doncic, the Mavericks have an opportunity for major success.

Doncic and Carlisle didn’t always seem eye-to-eye. But Carlisle did a good job of building an excellent offense around young superstar.

Carlisle has also proven his defensive game-planning, including deep in the playoffs, over the years. If he wants to keep coaching, Carlisle – 61 – will be a hot candidate for several openings.

