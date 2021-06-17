Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Luka Doncic isn’t happy about the Mavericks parting with firing team president Donnie Nelson.

But that apparently won’t stop Doncic from signing a super-max contract extension projected to be worth more than $201 million over five years.

Tim Cato and Sam Amick of The Athletic:

sources close to Doncic insisted Wednesday he still intends to sign the supermax extension before next season

Players practically never reject their first max extension (though Zion Williamson could change that). The money is just too significant at that stage of a player’s career, when his prior earnings have been relatively modest.

Dallas has real issues – both with front-office structure and roster-building.

But at least the Mavericks will get a chance to work through everything while their young franchise player is locked in another five years.