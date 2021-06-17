Nikola Jokic casually rides horse-drawn chariot (photo)

Nikola Jokic in the last year contracted coronavirus, led the Nuggets to a surprising conference finals run in the bubble, had a historically short offseason, played all 72 regular-season games this season, won MVP and led Denver to a first-round upset of the Trail Blazers.
Now, he’s back in his native Serbia with what he loves most – horses.
https://twitter.com/LjubomirovicM/status/1405215418063728650
Jokic also announced he won’t play for Serbia in its Olympic Qualifying Tournament – obviously a major blow to that country’s chances of reaching the Tokyo Games. Serbia is hosting an OQT and was favored to win it.
The Serbians’ second-best player, Bogdan Bogdanovic, might also be unavailable for the OQT that begins June 29. His Hawks are close to advancing to the Eastern Conference finals.