Nikola Jokic casually rides horse-drawn chariot (photo)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Nikola Jokic in the last year contracted coronavirus, led the Nuggets to a surprising conference finals run in the bubble, had a historically short offseason, played all 72 regular-season games this season, won MVP and led Denver to a first-round upset of the Trail Blazers.

Now, he’s back in his native Serbia with what he loves most – horses.

https://twitter.com/LjubomirovicM/status/1405215418063728650

Jokic also announced he won’t play for Serbia in its Olympic Qualifying Tournament – obviously a major blow to that country’s chances of reaching the Tokyo Games. Serbia is hosting an OQT and was favored to win it.

The Serbians’ second-best player, Bogdan Bogdanovic, might also be unavailable for the OQT that begins June 29. His Hawks are close to advancing to the Eastern Conference finals.