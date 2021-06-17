Nikola Jokic casually rides horse-drawn chariot (photo)

By Dan FeldmanJun 17, 2021, 11:53 AM EDT
Nuggets star Nikola Jokic and horse
Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images)
0 Comments

Nikola Jokic in the last year contracted coronavirus, led the Nuggets to a surprising conference finals run in the bubble, had a historically short offseason, played all 72 regular-season games this season, won MVP and led Denver to a first-round upset of the Trail Blazers.

Now, he’s back in his native Serbia with what he loves most – horses.

https://twitter.com/LjubomirovicM/status/1405215418063728650

Jokic also announced he won’t play for Serbia in its Olympic Qualifying Tournament – obviously a major blow to that country’s chances of reaching the Tokyo Games. Serbia is hosting an OQT and was favored to win it.

The Serbians’ second-best player, Bogdan Bogdanovic, might also be unavailable for the OQT that begins June 29. His Hawks are close to advancing to the Eastern Conference finals.

More on the Nuggets

Clippers star Kawhi Leonard and Lakers star LeBron James
LeBron James on injuries after short offseason: ‘I knew exactly what...
Clippers All-NBA wing Paul George and Celtics forward Jayson Tatum
Jayson Tatum misses out on $25M because more All-NBA voters put Paul George...
DENVER NUGGETS VS PHOENIX SUNS, NBA PLAYOFFS
Jokic on ejection: ‘I didn’t want to injure him or hit him in...