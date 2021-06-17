LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards highlight NBA All-Rookie teams

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards finished 1-2 in Rookie of the Year voting.

When it came time for the All-Rookie Team, they were the only two unanimous first-team choices.

Ball and Edwards finished with 99 first-team votes from select media members, while the Kings’ Tyrese Haliburton finished with 98 first-team votes and one second-team vote.

Here is the full first and second teams, including their points from voters (two points for a first-team vote, one for second-team):

NBA All-Rookie Teams

First Team

LaMelo Ball (Charlotte), 198

Anthony Edwards (Minnesota), 198

Tyrese Haliburton (Sacramento), 197

Saddiq Bey (Detroit), 162

Jae’Sean Tate (Houston), 154

Second Team

Immanuel Quickley (New York), 148

Desmond Bane (Memphis), 88

Isaiah Stewart (Detroit), 71

Isaac Okoro (Cleveland), 53

Patrick Williams (Chicago), 50

Other players receiving votes: Facundo Campazzo (Denver), Cole Anthony (Orlando), James Wiseman (Golden State), Payton Pritchard (Boston), Jaden McDaniels (Minnesota), Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia), Théo Maledon (Oklahoma City), Xavier Tillman (Memphis), KJ Martin (Houston), Chuma Okeke (Orlando), Devin Vassell (San Antonio), Aleksej Pokuševski (Oklahoma City).

Twitter outrage over All-Rookie Team snubs is an annual tradition, and this year Cole Anthony led the party.

I ain’t even gone lie y’all are mad disrespectful 😂😂😂 https://t.co/UnSCohol8y — Cole Anthony (@The_ColeAnthony) June 18, 2021

It should be noted, plenty of players miss making either team and then have a significant impact the following season. One year ago, RJ Barrett (Knicks), Matisse Thybulle (76ers), and Mikal Bridges (Suns) did not get All-Rookie nods and had big impacts this season.