Report: Wizards, coach Scott Brooks parting ways

By Dan FeldmanJun 16, 2021, 12:06 PM EDT
Former Wizards coach Scott Brooks
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images
0 Comments

Even as signs pointed to the Wizards retaining Scott Brooks – who was on an expiring contract this season – an important caveat loomed:

he and Washington must negotiate a new deal, which can always carry complications.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Brooks appears unlikely to land another NBA head-coaching job. Financially, it seems foolish to reject any reasonable contract the Wizards offered. They held significant leverage given the lack of demand in Brooks.

Which is why they shouldn’t have entertained keeping him in the first place.

Washington can do better than Brooks at coach. Sure, Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook seemed to like him, but he didn’t do enough to hold them accountable. Really, Brooks didn’t hold anyone accountable enough defensively. His offense was unimaginative. At least back in the playoffs this year, Brooks mostly just had an opportunity to disappoint with his overly reluctant adjustments.

The Wizards want to get better. Now, they have an opportunity to upgrade their coach.

A new coach, especially a first-time coach, carries downside risk. Brooks – who previously coached the Thunder – was a known commodity.

But the upside of a coaching change more than justifies moving on.

More on the Wizards

Clippers All-NBA wing Paul George and Celtics forward Jayson Tatum
Jayson Tatum misses out on $25M because more All-NBA voters put Paul George...
Toronto Raptors open the season against the New Orleans Pelicans with a 130-122 overtime win
NBA Playoffs Schedule 2021: Dates, times, odds, where to watch
Wizards coach Scott Brooks
Report: Wizards likely to retain coach Scott Brooks