Report: Kawhi Leonard expected to miss Game 5, maybe series with knee injury

After Kawhi Leonard sat out the final 4:35 of the Clippers’ Game 4 win on Monday, he was asked about his apparent knee injury and said, “It’s good. Next question.”

It turns out it’s not good, and the next question is how much longer the Clippers will survive in this series without him.

Leonard is out for Game 5 and likely the rest of the series with a knee injury suffered in Game 4, reports Brian Windhorst and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN. He may miss the remainder of the series.

Kawhi Leonard is expected to miss Game 5 against the Jazz tonight with a knee injury suffered in game 4, sources tell @ramonashelburne & me. His status for rest of series is in doubt as well. — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) June 16, 2021

Leonard told teammates last night to prepare for him to be out. He landed awkwardly on a drive in the fourth quarter and grimaced in pain Monday night. He briefly stayed in game but didn’t finish as the Clippers secured the win to even series 2-2. — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) June 16, 2021

The injury is to Leonard’s left knee, but we don’t have many details. The knee/tendon issues that sidelined Leonard back with the Spurs were with his right knee, but likely due to compensation when he has sat out for the Clippers with load management it is usually listed as for the left knee.

Leonard is averaging 30.4 points per game these playoffs, shooting 39.3% from 3. The Clippers have outscored opponents by 3.2 points per 100 possessions when he is on the court this postseason.

This leaves the Clippers with Paul George as their primary shot creator and scorer for this series, and while he is capable — he is an All-NBA player — it is likely not enough against a deep and talented Jazz team that had the best record in the NBA this season.

That Jazz team is dealing with its own injury in the form of Donovan Mitchell‘s ankle, which has slowed the All-Star scorer.

Game 5 is Wednesday night in Utah, Game 6 back in Los Angeles on Friday.