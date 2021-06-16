Reaction of LeBron, NBA world to Kevin Durant Game 5 masterpiece

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

That was art, not just basketball.

Kevin Durant found his vintage form — his best player walking the face of the Earth form, the one he had before his torn Achilles — and dropped a 49-point triple-double to spark a comeback against the Bucks and put the Nets up 3-2 in their series. It was brilliance personified.

The NBA world went to social media to post their reaction to Durant and his performance, starting with LeBron James.

GREATNESS!! Appreciate it while you can people! #KD — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 16, 2021

Got Damn Slim! — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) June 16, 2021

Easy$ — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) June 16, 2021

Wow — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) June 16, 2021

Rucker Park Durant!!! — Tim Hardaway Jr (@T_HardJR) June 16, 2021

Kevin Durant… your favorite player’s favorite player — Larry Nance Jr (@Larrydn22) June 16, 2021

Wow KD . This is Art . Real life Poetry in motion. — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) June 16, 2021

Greatness from @KDTrey5!!! Incredible performance — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) June 16, 2021

KD just put on a Masterpiece yo — Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) June 16, 2021

KD taking over this game — Miles Bridges (@MilesBridges) June 16, 2021

Thank you for this spiritual experience KD. — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) June 16, 2021