PBT Podcast: Breaking down wild Wednesday across NBA

By Kurt HelinJun 16, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT
Phoenix Suns v Denver Nuggets - Game Four
Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

NBA news was coming so fast and furious on Wednesday we barely talked about Kevin Durant having a game for the ages the night before.

Chris Paul and COVID, Kawhi Leonard and his ACL, Stan Van Gundy out in New Orleans, then Scott Brooks out in Washington, Donnie Nelson out as GM in Dallas, and LaMelo Ball being named Rookie of the Year.

It’s almost too much to process, but Kurt Helin and Dan Feldman of NBC Sports give it a shot, they talk about the ongoing series, LeBron James comment on injuries — and they take a couple of listener questions.

As always, you can check out the podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google play, or check out the NBC Sports Podcast homepage and archive at Art19.

We want your questions for future podcasts, and your comments, so please email us at PBTpodcast@gmail.com.

Check out more on the Clippers

2021 NBA Playoffs - Utah Jazz v Los Angeles Clippers
Report: Kawhi Leonard out for Game 5, likely much longer with ACL sprain
Chris Paul in Suns-Nuggets Game 2
Chris Paul out indefinitely, enters COVID health, safety protocols
Clippers All-NBA wing Paul George and Celtics forward Jayson Tatum
Jayson Tatum misses out on $25M because more All-NBA voters put Paul George...