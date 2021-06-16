PBT Podcast: Breaking down wild Wednesday across NBA

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBA news was coming so fast and furious on Wednesday we barely talked about Kevin Durant having a game for the ages the night before.

Chris Paul and COVID, Kawhi Leonard and his ACL, Stan Van Gundy out in New Orleans, then Scott Brooks out in Washington, Donnie Nelson out as GM in Dallas, and LaMelo Ball being named Rookie of the Year.

It’s almost too much to process, but Kurt Helin and Dan Feldman of NBC Sports give it a shot, they talk about the ongoing series, LeBron James comment on injuries — and they take a couple of listener questions.

