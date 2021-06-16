LaMelo Ball wins Rookie of the Year

By Dan FeldmanJun 16, 2021, 7:55 PM EDT
Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball
Alex Goodlett/Getty Images
LaMelo Ball is special.

An awesome ballhandler and passer, the Hornets rookie made a strong impression early. That held through Ball’s wrist injury and Anthony Edwards rapid ascension.

Ball – deservedly – won Rookie of the Year.

Full voting with first-, second- and third-place votes and total voting points:

1. LaMelo Ball (Charlotte Hornets): 84-15-0-465

2. Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves): 15-75-9-309

3. Tyrese Haliburton (Sacramento Kings): 0-9-87-114

4. Saddiq Bey (Detroit Pistons): 0-0-3-3

Just four players getting a vote for an award is the fewest since the NBA instituted multi-player ballots for all major awards in 2003. The previous low: Five with 2018 Rookie of the Year (Ben Simmons, Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum, Kyle Kuzma and Dennis Smith).

There was such a strong consensus around this rookie class. Edwards posted big numbers (but was weighed down by a rough start). Haliburton contributed with savvy passing and shooting.

But this was long Ball’s award to lose, and he didn’t.

