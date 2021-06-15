Report: Trail Blazers interested in Heat coach Erik Spoelstra

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Trail Blazers are expected to hire Chauncey Billups as coach. Becky Hammon, Dawn Staley, Mike D’Antoni and Brent Barry are also reportedly candidates.

Could Portland land an even bigger fish – Heat coach Erik Spoelstra?

Ethan Skolnick of Five Reasons Sports Network:

We have multiple sources saying Erik Spoelstra’s name has been discussed internally in Portland regarding their coach opening… & more. We are NOT reporting contact has been made, or that Spoelstra has any intention of leaving Miami.

The Trail Blazers should be interested in Spoelstra. He’s one of the NBA’s top coaches.

But can they get him?

Spoelstra grew up in Portland, where his father – Jon Spoelstra – was an executive for the Trail Blazers. Erik played at University of Portland. He even wore No. 30 because he revered Trail Blazers guard Terry Porter.

However, Spoelstra said just last year he had no desire ever to leave Miami. So, this seems like an extreme longshot – though one with upside for Portland.