Report: James Harden to play Nets-Bucks Game 5 barring setback

By Dan FeldmanJun 15, 2021, 2:16 PM EDT
In the last day, James Harden has gone from out to doubtful to now questionable for Nets-Bucks Game 5.

As usual, that upward momentum through the injury report indicates an even higher chance of availability.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The Nets should answer for listing Harden as out for this game. He clearly should have been at least doubtful all along.

But they’ll gladly pay another fine if he returns and helps them beat Milwaukee.

Brooklyn could definitely use another star around Kevin Durant with Kyrie Irving sidelined. Harden’s playmaking is special, and he was playing at such a high level in the first round.

Will he near that productivity coming off this hamstring injury, though? How high is his risk of reaggravation?

Say whatever else you want about Harden – and people have said plenty recently – but he’s a gamer. That’s why he’s annually in the MVP discussion. Before this season, he rarely missed games. He just pushed himself to play and play well.

We’ll see whether he can do it again tonight.

