Marcus Morris: “I don’t know if anybody wants to go to Utah”

Marcus Morris has given the Jazz some bulletin board material (not that teams have a bulletin board anymore, but you get the idea), and Jazz fans a new player to hate.

After the Clippers’ Game 4 win with Markieff Morris sitting courtside, Marcus Morris was asked if his brother would be flying to Utah to watch Game 5 on Wednesday.

“No, won’t be coming to Utah. I don’t know if anybody wants to go to Utah,” Morris said.

“He’s going to stick it out here in L.A. and we’ll see him when we come back.”

That’s not going to play well with Jazz fans.

Nothing like insulting another team’s state to add a little fuel to the fire of a Game 5 in a tied-up series. Jazz fans need to hope Marcus doesn’t play like he did in Game 4, with 24 points and hitting 5-of-6 from three — he was part of the reason the Clippers pulled away and won the game in the first half.