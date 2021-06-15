Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Yesterday, the Nets ruled out James Harden for tonight’s Game 5 against the Bucks.

Today, Brooklyn upgraded him to doubtful.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Harden is expected to test his hamstring in shoot-around today and has been determined to try and find a way to get cleared to play Game 5, sources tell ESPN. There are no guarantees on his status but Harden is trying to play with series 2-2. https://t.co/gYCTIKXXl8 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 15, 2021

Maybe the Nets truly believed yesterday there was no chance Harden would play tonight. But that was clearly wrong. Harden should have been listed as at least doubtful for this game all along. Though it’s possible this was a reasonable mistake, Brooklyn has a history of injury-reporting problems.

A healthy Harden would be a big boost to the Nets, especially with Kyrie Irving sidelined. Though Kevin Durant can put a team on his back that challenge proved too great in Game 4. Milwaukee is a good team.

But how healthy will Harden be? How likely is playing to reaggravate his injury?

Even if he takes the court tonight, major questions remain.