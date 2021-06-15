James Harden, previously ruled out, reportedly determined to play Nets-Bucks Game 5

By Dan FeldmanJun 15, 2021, 11:07 AM EDT
James Harden at Nets-Bucks Game 2
Steven Ryan/Getty Images
Yesterday, the Nets ruled out James Harden for tonight’s Game 5 against the Bucks.

Today, Brooklyn upgraded him to doubtful.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Maybe the Nets truly believed yesterday there was no chance Harden would play tonight. But that was clearly wrong. Harden should have been listed as at least doubtful for this game all along. Though it’s possible this was a reasonable mistake, Brooklyn has a history of injury-reporting problems.

A healthy Harden would be a big boost to the Nets, especially with Kyrie Irving sidelined. Though Kevin Durant can put a team on his back that challenge proved too great in Game 4. Milwaukee is a good team.

But how healthy will Harden be? How likely is playing to reaggravate his injury?

Even if he takes the court tonight, major questions remain.

