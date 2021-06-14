No Kyrie Irving (right ankle sprain). No James Harden (right hamstring tightness).
The Nets will be down to only one of their stars – Kevin Durant – for Game 5 against the Bucks tomorrow.
Could Irving return later in the series?
I have no idea. I have to wait and see how it progresses, I think. Or they – the experts – would have to wait and see how it progresses and then give you a clear picture of what the window would be for his return.
Harden’s injury always sounded like it would sideline him a while. Irving’s injury, suffered in Game 4 yesterday, invited more uncertainty.
Obviously, Nash didn’t clear up much.
As is par for the course with Brooklyn.