No Kyrie Irving (right ankle sprain). No James Harden (right hamstring tightness).

The Nets will be down to only one of their stars – Kevin Durant – for Game 5 against the Bucks tomorrow.

Could Irving return later in the series?

Nets coach Steve Nash:

I have no idea. I have to wait and see how it progresses, I think. Or they – the experts – would have to wait and see how it progresses and then give you a clear picture of what the window would be for his return.

Harden’s injury always sounded like it would sideline him a while. Irving’s injury, suffered in Game 4 yesterday, invited more uncertainty.

Obviously, Nash didn’t clear up much.

As is par for the course with Brooklyn.