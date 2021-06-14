Steve Nash: Kyrie Irving out for Game 5, ‘no idea’ whether will return in Nets-Bucks series

By Dan FeldmanJun 14, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT
Kyrie Irving in Nets-Bucks Game 4
Stacy Revere/Getty Images
0 Comments

No Kyrie Irving (right ankle sprain). No James Harden (right hamstring tightness).

The Nets will be down to only one of their starsKevin Durant – for Game 5 against the Bucks tomorrow.

Could Irving return later in the series?

Nets coach Steve Nash:

I have no idea. I have to wait and see how it progresses, I think. Or they – the experts – would have to wait and see how it progresses and then give you a clear picture of what the window would be for his return.

Harden’s injury always sounded like it would sideline him a while. Irving’s injury, suffered in Game 4 yesterday, invited more uncertainty.

Obviously, Nash didn’t clear up much.

As is par for the course with Brooklyn.

More on the Nets

2021 NBA Playoffs - Brooklyn Nets v Milwaukee Bucks
LeBron, NBA world reacts to Irving injury as he leaves arena on crutches
2021 NBA Playoffs - Brooklyn Nets v Milwaukee Bucks
Irving’s early exit, Bucks’ best performance leads to 2-2 series...
Brooklyn Nets v Milwaukee Bucks - Game Four
Kyrie Irving out for remainder of Game 4 with ankle sprain

 