Mike Conley out for Jazz-Clippers Game 4 with hamstring injury

Mike Conley said he expected to play in the Jazz’s second-round series against the Clippers despite a hamstring injury.

But then he missed Game 1… then Game 2… then Game 3… and now Game 4 tonight.

Jazz:

Mike Conley is out (mild right hamstring strain). — utahjazz (@utahjazz) June 14, 2021

After winning the first two games without Conley, Utah really missed his steadiness in a Game 3 loss.

The Jazz can obviously win without Conley. But it’s much easier with him alleviating playmaking responsibility from Donovan Mitchell and Joe Ingles and bumping Miye Oni from the rotation.