Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Luka Doncic reportedly dislikes Mavericks executive Haralabos Voulgaris, who has reportedly usurped major power within Dallas’ basketball operations.

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban called the report total BS.

Voulgaris, via Mike Fisher of Sports Illustrated:

“I didn’t hear what was said,” Voulgaris tells us. “There’s definitely no drama on my end.”

Cuban has lost the benefit of the doubt for overseeing a properly functioning workplace.

As for Voulgaris, I could believe there’s no drama coming from his end. It sounds like he can mostly operate as he desires.

But it sounds like there’s plenty of drama – from Doncic, from other members of the organization – toward Voulgaris.

It’s on Cuban to get everyone pulling in the same direction. First, though, he must acknowledge there’s a problem to solve.