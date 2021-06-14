Gobert, Simmons unanimous on first team as NBA unveils All-Defensive team

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rudy Gobert and Ben Simmons finished 1-2 in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

When it came time for voting for the NBA All-Defensive Team, all 100 selected media members who cast a vote put the pair on the First Team.

The winners of the last seven Defensive Player of the Year awards are on this list (Gobert has three of those), but there was also one first-time name. Here are your NBA All-Defensive Teams.

ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM

First team

C: Rudy Gobert

F: Giannis Antetokounmpo

F: Draymond Green

G: Jrue Holiday

F: Ben Simmons

Second team

C: Joel Embiid

F: Bam Adebayo

F: Kawhi Leonard

G: Jimmy Butler

G: Matisse Thybulle

A few notes on these picks:

• The next top three vote-getters at guard who did not make the cut were: Mikal Bridges (Phoenix), Marcus Smart (Boston), Luguentz Dort (Oklahoma City). There was a fairly sizable gap in points between Thybulle and Bridges for that final guard spot.

• At forward, Myles Turner (Indiana) gathered 24 points and was the only other player close to knocking Leonard out of the final spot. If Turner had played more games he likely would have made the cut, he played fantastically this season.

• Clint Capela was third in center voting, and deserved to be, but was well back of Embiid for the second-team spot.

• This is five seasons in a row for Gobert on the First Team All-Defense.

• Thybulle was selected to the All-Defensive Team for the first time.

• Odd votes: Four people put Julius Randle (New York) on their second team, one voter had Russell Westbrook (Washington) as one of the four best defensive guards in the league, and Daniel Theis (Chicago) got a vote, too.