Giannis Antetokounmpo saved the Bucks from falling into a 3-1 hole to Nets.

As he left the court after Game 4 yesterday, he saved a fan’s phone from crashing onto the floor.

What quick reflexes! Assuming the fan who dropped the phone got it back, he or she has a great story to tell.