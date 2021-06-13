Kyrie Irving out for remainder of Game 4 with ankle sprain

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It didn’t look good when it happened.

Kyrie Irving went up for a layup in the second quarter of Sunday’s Game 4, a closing Giannis Antetokounmpo slid under him, and Irving’s right foot came down on Antetokounmpo’s foot, and Irving turned his ankle about 90 degrees. Irving dropped straight to the ground in pain and soon went straight back to the locker room.

Kyrie Irving appeared to roll his ankle while landing on the foot of Giannis Antetokounmpo. Irving limped to the locker room on his own. pic.twitter.com/CTxMM9s4nq — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) June 13, 2021

Irving has been ruled out the rest of Game 4 with an ankle sprain, the team announced.

Irving had averaged 23 points and 5 assists a game through the first three games of this series against the Bucks.

Irving’s status going forward will be determined by an MRI certain to come in the next 24 hours. If there is ligament damage, he could be out for an extended period of time.

The Nets are still without James Harden, who strained his hamstring in the first game of this series. The Nets have been tight-lipped about his status, but ABC’s Mike Breen said on the broadcast Harden just started doing some on-the-court work and is a ways away from a return.