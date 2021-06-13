Kyrie Irving out for remainder of Game 4 with ankle sprain

By Kurt HelinJun 13, 2021, 4:58 PM EDT
0 Comments

It didn’t look good when it happened.

Kyrie Irving went up for a layup in the second quarter of Sunday’s Game 4, a closing Giannis Antetokounmpo slid under him, and Irving’s right foot came down on Antetokounmpo’s foot, and Irving turned his ankle about 90 degrees. Irving dropped straight to the ground in pain and soon went straight back to the locker room.

Irving has been ruled out the rest of Game 4 with an ankle sprain, the team announced.

Irving had averaged 23 points and 5 assists a game through the first three games of this series against the Bucks.

Irving’s status going forward will be determined by an MRI certain to come in the next 24 hours. If there is ligament damage, he could be out for an extended period of time.

The Nets are still without James Harden, who strained his hamstring in the first game of this series. The Nets have been tight-lipped about his status, but ABC’s Mike Breen said on the broadcast Harden just started doing some on-the-court work and is a ways away from a return.

Check out more on the Nets

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game One
Nets’ Jeff Green cleared to play in Game 4 Sunday
Toronto Raptors open the season against the New Orleans Pelicans with a 130-122 overtime win
NBA Playoffs Schedule 2021: Dates, times, odds, where to watch
Celebrities Attend Brooklyn Nets v Milwaukee Bucks Game
Harden remains out for Nets, but Green upgraded to questionable