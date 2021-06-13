Harden remains out for Nets, but Jeff Green upgraded to questionable

Associated PressJun 13, 2021, 7:59 AM EDT
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets again won’t have James Harden but could have forward Jeff Green back for Game 4 of their second-round playoff series with the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday.

Nets coach Steve Nash said Saturday that Harden is out and Green is questionable for Sunday’s game. Nash added that both players are “progressing well.”

Harden hasn’t played since leaving Game 1 of the series in the opening minute with tightness in his right hamstring. The team has been tight-lipped about a timeline for his return.

Green hasn’t played at all in the series due to a plantar fascia strain. Green last played in Game 2 of the Nets’ first-round series against the Boston Celtics.

The Nets lead the Bucks 2-1 in the best-of-7 matchup.

